 British-Nigerian actor John Boyega to shoot Nigerian movie - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

British-Nigerian actor John Boyega to shoot Nigerian movie – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

British-Nigerian actor John Boyega to shoot Nigerian movie
The Nation Newspaper
His frequent visit to Nigeria may have showed his affinity for his root, but it became clearer when British-Nigerian actor, John Boyega expressed his interest in shooting a Nollywood movie, albeit a 'low budget' flick he estimated at N9billion. The
Hollywood John Boyega to invest in NollywoodThe Punch
Lagos Talented Kid dancers excite Hollywood actorThe Eagle Online

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.