 British OAP “Tim Westwood” Shreds His Credit Card, Said He Is Tired Of Being A Sugar Daddy (Video) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

British OAP “Tim Westwood” Shreds His Credit Card, Said He Is Tired Of Being A Sugar Daddy (Video)

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

British OAP, Tim Westwood, known for hosting freestyle sessions for International acts took to his instagram page to shred it credit card as he declares that he is tired of being a Sugar Daddy.

According to Tim Westwood who shredded his credit card among other things, he now wants an independent woman.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He Wrote:

My sugar daddy days are over!
I’m tired of buying –
Weave
Nails
Red bottom shoes
Bags
Rent
I need an independent woman.

Watch The Video Below:

Instagram Photo

Source – Nairaplus

The post British OAP “Tim Westwood” Shreds His Credit Card, Said He Is Tired Of Being A Sugar Daddy (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.