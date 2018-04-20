British OAP “Tim Westwood” Shreds His Credit Card, Said He Is Tired Of Being A Sugar Daddy (Video) — Nigeria Today

British OAP “Tim Westwood” Shreds His Credit Card, Said He Is Tired Of Being A Sugar Daddy (Video)

British OAP, Tim Westwood, known for hosting freestyle sessions for International acts took to his instagram page to shred it credit card as he declares that he is tired of being a Sugar Daddy.

According to Tim Westwood who shredded his credit card among other things, he now wants an independent woman.

He Wrote:

My sugar daddy days are over!

I’m tired of buying –

Weave

Nails

Red bottom shoes

Bags

Rent

I need an independent woman.

Watch The Video Below:

Source – Nairaplus

The post British OAP "Tim Westwood" Shreds His Credit Card, Said He Is Tired Of Being A Sugar Daddy (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

