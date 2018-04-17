British Prime Minister, Theresa May Calls For Same Sex Marriage In Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Frankly, I do not understand why these so called white people wants to impose their stupid and immoral religious believes in Africa by all means. I thought they are running a democratic government in their countries or don’t we have the right to choose what is best for us as Africans? I can’t understand their stubbornness.

The other time it was Barrack Obama of United States and now is Theresa May of Britain. It was also because Goodluck Jonathan vehemently refused same sex marriage in Nigeria and even imposed 15 years imprisonment for anybody caught in the act. This was the reason Obama ensured GEJ didn’t win his second term election in 2015.

Now here comes Theresa May, the Prime minister of the United Kingdom. She has called for same-sex marriages in Nigeria and all other countries within the Commonwealth. While speaking at the first joint forum at Commonwealth Head of Government Meetings in Westminster on Tuesday, the minister said there should be no laws criminalising same-sex relationships across the Commonwealth.