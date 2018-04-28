British toddler at centre of legal battle dies - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

British toddler at centre of legal battle dies – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
British toddler at centre of legal battle dies
Vanguard
(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 05, 2018, a recent handout picture released by Action4Alfie operating the facebook group alfiesarmy and the Save Alfie Evans website on April 5, 2018 shows seriously ill British toddler Alfie Evans at Alder Hey …
Alfie Evans: Legal battle toddler dies
Alfie Evans, the sick British toddler at the center of a fierce legal battle, has died
British toddler at center of legal battle dies
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!