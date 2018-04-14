Brownies turn to weather girls at BBC - Cumnock Chronicle — Nigeria Today

Brownies turn to weather girls at BBC – Cumnock Chronicle
Cumnock Chronicle
Brownies turn to weather girls at BBC
Cumnock Chronicle
A GROUP of Brownies from Mauchline became weather-girls for the day when they visited BBC Studios in Glasgow. They spent a fascinating day behind the scenes which started off with a short film about set building which they watched through visual …
