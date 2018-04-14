BrymO, the wizard of Awe - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

BrymO, the wizard of Awe – Guardian (blog)
Guardian (blog)
BrymO, the wizard of Awe
Guardian (blog)
In the video for his latest single “Heya!”, BrymO appropriated Lagos mad man culture as he gallivanted under Third Mainland Bridge in the finest of loincloth couture. Even the black piano he pretended to play had better covering at first. The free …
