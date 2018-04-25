BSG urges S'South people to back Buhari's re-election bid - The Punch — Nigeria Today

BSG urges S’South people to back Buhari’s re-election bid – The Punch
The Punch
BSG urges S'South people to back Buhari's re-election bid
The Punch
The National Committee of the Buhari Support Group has taken their campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari's 2019 re-election bid to the South-South. The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the group, Senator Abu Ibrahim, while inaugurating the …
