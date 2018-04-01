BSN unveils Kalabari, Okrika bibles - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

BSN unveils Kalabari, Okrika bibles – Vanguard
|
BSN unveils Kalabari, Okrika bibles
Vanguard
IN continuation of efforts to make the Bible available to all Nigerians in local languages, The Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN recently unveiled and dedicated the Kalabari and Okrika Bibles. Addressing journalists at the Bible Guest House in Palmgrove …
