BSN unveils Kalabari, Okrika bibles — Nigeria Today

BSN unveils Kalabari, Okrika bibles

By Olayinka Latona

IN continuation of efforts to make the Bible available to all Nigerians in local languages, The Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN recently unveiled and dedicated the Kalabari and Okrika Bibles.

Addressing journalists at the Bible Guest House in Palmgrove, Lagos, General Secretary of BSN, Dr. Dare Ajiboye, revealed that for over 45 years, both Kalabari and Okrika in Rivers State have been waiting to have the Bible in their own mother tongues.

Ajiboye said translation of the two bibles, done by several experts at a cost over N80 mill-ion, brings to 26 the number of complete Bibles in Nigerian languages.

According to him, Kalabari bible translation project start-ed in 1970 but was suspended on a number of occasions due to some challenges until 2003 when the New Testament and Psalms was completed.

On the Okrika Bible called: Kirikeni Baibulu, the General Secretary said: “The Tranlation Project Council was inaugurat-ed in 1971 and with concerted efforts, its New Testament was completed and dedicated in 2005 after 34 years.”

Ajiboye thanked sponsors of the translation, adding that the Society is working in conson-ance with the Federal Govern-ment’s policy to save the nation’s 500 languages. He said when a language is published; its possibility of going into extinction is remote.

…Man jailed for pirating Bible

The Nigerian Copyright Com-mission, NCC, has secured judgment against a book pirate, Anthony Okojie, at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The trial judge, Justice Kuya, pronounced the accused per-son guilty and sentenced him to two years imprisonment without any option of fine.

Prior to the sentence, the NCC had received a letter of com-plaint from the Bible Society of Nigerian on June 12, 2013 alleg-ing that its products were being pirated by one Anthony Okojie in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

On June 21, 2013, after thorough investigations, oper-atives of the Commission carr-ied out an anti-piracy raid on the suspect’s shop at Ojolo-wu Shopping Complex along Abeo-kuta Expressway, Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

During the raid, 376 pirated works (Bibles and motivational books) belonging to BSN were confiscated from Mr. Okojie’s shop.

Following the raid and seizure, Mr. Okojie was arrested and arraigned at the Federal High Court, Lagos on a one-count charge on November 26, 2013 and pleaded not guilty to the charge on February 13, 2014.

