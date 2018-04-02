“Bubu Music” Pioneer Janka Nabay Has Died - SPIN — Nigeria Today

“Bubu Music” Pioneer Janka Nabay Has Died – SPIN
|
SPIN
|
“Bubu Music” Pioneer Janka Nabay Has Died
SPIN
Sierra Leonean musician Janka Nabay, icon of the genre “bubu music,” has died, according to his label. He was 54. Nabay initially gained fame in his home country after auditioning for SuperSound, a televised singing competition in the vein of American …
Janka Nabay Dead at 54
Janka Nabay, Pioneer Sierra Leonean Musician, Has Passed Away
Sierra Leone: Musician Ahmed Janka Nabay 'The Bubu King' has died
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!