Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala arrested in Kisumu - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala arrested in Kisumu
The Standard
Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala arrested in Kisumu
Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala was Saturday afternoon arrested in Kisumu following Friday's chaotic incident where his supporters allegedly attacked Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ababu Namwamba. Police arrested the Budalang'i MP …
