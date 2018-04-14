 Budalang'i MP Wanjala arrested in Kisumu over Busia chaos - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today
Budalang’i MP Wanjala arrested in Kisumu over Busia chaos – Daily Nation

Budalang'i MP Wanjala arrested in Kisumu over Busia chaos
Police in Kisumu on Saturday arrested Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala following chaos at a function in Busia on Friday. Kisumu County Commander John Kamau told Nation that they had detained the lawmaker after he fled Busia for Kisumu following a clash
