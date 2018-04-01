 BUDGETARY ALLOCATIONS: Southerners lose out because they don't send their best 11 to NASS — Hon Akinmade - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BUDGETARY ALLOCATIONS: Southerners lose out because they don’t send their best 11 to NASS — Hon Akinmade – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

BUDGETARY ALLOCATIONS: Southerners lose out because they don't send their best 11 to NASS — Hon Akinmade
Vanguard
Hon. Kayode Akinmade served as Commissioner for Information in Ondo State for about six years under the administration of Dr Olusegun Mimiko. In this interview, Akinmade, also a senior journalist, speaks on some national issues and his aspiration to
Buhari speaks on death of Reps member, JibrilDaily Post Nigeria

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.