 Buff Point IGA robbed by gunman - Daily Telegraph — Nigeria Today
Buff Point IGA robbed by gunman – Daily Telegraph

Posted on Apr 16, 2018


Buff Point IGA robbed by gunman
Police said a man armed with a firearm entered the grocery store on Bruce Road at about 8pm on Sunday where he allegedly threatened staff and demanded money. The man then fled the scene in a grey SUV, possibly being driven by another person, with cash
