Buffon should watch his mouth, says Italian ref chief - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Buffon should watch his mouth, says Italian ref chief – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Buffon should watch his mouth, says Italian ref chief
Vanguard
Italian referees' chief Marcello Nicchi said Monday that Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon should think before lashing out at officials as he did during last week's Champions League defeat by Real Madrid. Italy legend Buffon back for Argentina …
Serie A's goalless draws leave one predictable outcome: joy for Juventus
Real Madrid drama made Buffon feel alive
Carlos Tevez Trying to Recruit Juventus Star & Former Teammate for Current Club Boca Juniors
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!