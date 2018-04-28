 Bugri Naabu brings mangled V8 to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium - Pulse.com.gh — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bugri Naabu brings mangled V8 to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium – Pulse.com.gh

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Pulse.com.gh

Bugri Naabu brings mangled V8 to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium
Pulse.com.gh
Mr Naabu, who is seeking reelection as New Patriotic Party Regional Northern Regional chairman, has been accused of staging the accident to win sympathy votes by his opponents. Published: 2 minutes ago; Abu Mubarik. Print; eMail. play. 24/7 Live

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.