Bugri Naabu brings mangled V8 to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium - Pulse.com.gh — Nigeria Today

Bugri Naabu brings mangled V8 to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium – Pulse.com.gh
|
Pulse.com.gh
|
Bugri Naabu brings mangled V8 to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium
Pulse.com.gh
Mr Naabu, who is seeking reelection as New Patriotic Party Regional Northern Regional chairman, has been accused of staging the accident to win sympathy votes by his opponents. Published: 2 minutes ago; Abu Mubarik. Print; eMail. play. 24/7 Live …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!