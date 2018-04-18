Buhari administration “has not done well” – Olu Falae — Nigeria Today

Buhari administration “has not done well” – Olu Falae

Former presidential candidate Olu Falae has said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is not doing well, Punch reports.

Falae said this at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, where he was hosted during a visit to former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo had earlier in the year appealed with Buhari not to seek a second term in office.

The responsibility of the government is to protect its citizens, Falae said, and the present government has failed to do so.

Falae added that he had hoped Buhari would take an objective look at things and decide not to run for a 2nd term, but that wasn’t so.

He said that he was paying a visit to Obasanjo to see if efforts can be made “towards the elimination of the threat that we are now facing.”

You know and I know that the present government has not done well. The primary responsibility of government is to protect the lives of its citizens. This government is not doing so. People continued to be killed and slaughtered every night and any government that cannot stop that has failed. President Buhari is my friend. Once upon a time, you will recall that I raised his hand at the Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan, asking people to vote for him because he said he would restructure Nigeria. So, it is not a personal matter. The truth of the matter is that he has not done well and I was hoping that he himself would look at the situation as a very honest and right thinking person and did himself and us a favour by saying that in the light of what had happened and giving the state of affairs, he was not going to contest. That’s what I thought he would do but he didn’t do so. I am sure that most, if not all right thinking Nigerians, would see the need for all of us to work together to ensure that there is a good, beneficial, peaceful and progressive change in Nigeria. We want a change from massive unemployment which we have now; a change from continuous harassment and killings by Fulani herdsmen; and a change from the fear and threat of Boko Haram. I am here to visit Papa Olusegun Obasanjo to exchange views with him to see whether we can make any contribution towards the elimination of the threat that we are now facing. “What I am taking away from here is a confirmation on the fact that most Nigerians are united in wanting a change for the better and in doing whatever is possible to ease out President Buhari for his own sake and for the sake of Nigeria.

