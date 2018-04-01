Buhari, Ambode Disagree Over Eko Atlantic City — Nigeria Today

Buhari, Ambode Disagree Over Eko Atlantic City

The Presidency and the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, have disagreed over the mission of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Eko Atlantic City during his two-day working visit to the state.

The governor had earlier used his official Twitter account to say that the President went to the Eko Atlantic City to inaugurate the project.

The tweet read, “We took a tour of the Eko Atlantic City with Mr. President as he officially commissioned (sic) the project. Eko Atlantic is a good example of what Public and Private Partnership can do to the Nigerian economy.”

The governor’s tweet did not go down well with many Nigerians on Twitter as they quickly pointed out that it was former President Goodluck Jonathan who in company with the then Governor, Babatunde Fashola, and former United States President, Bill Clinton, that inaugurated the project in 2013.

In 2013 – GEJ commissioned Eko Atlantic. In 2018 – PMB recommissioned Eko Atlantic. 3 years after, still no new project for Bubu to commission. pic.twitter.com/MjsKFI21SC — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) March 30, 2018

This is the tweet I tweeted in 2013 showing @BillClinton, @AsiwajuTinubu and @tundefashola clapping for then President @GEJonathan when he commissioned Eko Atlantic City on February 27, 2013. Desperate for achievements, Buhari went there yesterday to commission the same project! pic.twitter.com/vPkHBrN0Yd — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 31, 2018

Jonathan commissioned Eko Atlantic City.

Jonathan commissioned a bridge in Plateau. Lekki deep seaport was flagged off 6yrs ago. President Buhari and his team are re-commissioning all of them again. — Daddy Vladimir (@femiTRIP) March 30, 2018

Reacting to this also on Twitter, the Presidency, however disagreed with Ambode, stating that Buhari only went to inspect the project.

Using the handle, @NGRPresident, he said, “The President did not commission (sic) or launch Eko Atlantic City. His visit was a tour as part of a two-day offical visit to Lagos State and the plaque he unveiled was to commemorate his visit to the site.”

President @MBuhari did not commission or launch Eko Atlantic City. His visit was a tour, as part of his 2-day Official Visit to Lagos State, and the plaque he unveiled was to commemorate the visit to the site. https://t.co/DaYE1MdWDa — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 31, 2018

