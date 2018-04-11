Buhari Appoints 7 RECs For INEC, Polytechnic Rectors — Nigeria Today

Buhari Appoints 7 RECs For INEC, Polytechnic Rectors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, April 10, approved the appointments of seven Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also approved the appointments of officials into agencies in the Ministries of Health, Information and Culture, Education and Power, Works, and Housing.

The appointments were contained in a statement by Lawrence Ojabo, director of information for the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

According to the statement, the appointments covers chief executive officers of agencies in the ministries of health, information and culture, education, power, works, and housing.

The commissioners were listed to include Emmanuel Hart, Mohammed Ibrahim, Cyril Omorogbe, Uthman Ajidaba, Segun Agbaje, Baba Yusuf and Yahaya Bello.

Ojabo also said seven resident electoral commissioners (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were appointed.

The appointment of the RECs, which is for an initial term of five years, will take effect from April 17.

He added that the new RECs would be inaugurated on Tuesday by Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, at the commission headquarters.

In the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdulkareem Yusuf was appointed the Medical Director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kaduna, for initial term of four years with effect from April 8.

The President also renewed the appointment of Dr. Abubakar Musa as the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, Yobe State, for another term of four years with effect from July 3, 2017.

The appointments of Abdullahi Ibrahim and Aliyu El-Ladan as medical director of FMC Azare, Bauchi state and National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Katsina, respectively, were also renewed for another four years.

Nasir Umar also got his appointment renewed as the medical director of National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Bauchi for four years with effect from April , while Iliasu Ahmed was appointed medical director of FMC, Owo, Ondo state.

In the ministry of power, works and housing, Buhari approved the appointment of Usman Mohammed as managing director of the transmission company of Nigeria for initial term of four years with effect from February 1.

In the ministry of information and culture, Buhari appointed Stella Oyedepo as the general manager of National Theatre, Lagos, for an interim four years with effect from April 8.

With Oyedepo’s appointment, the management of the National Theatre was separated from that of the National Troupe.

In the ministry of education, Baba Danjuma was appointed as rector, Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi state for initial term of four years with effect from; Usman Kallamu, rector, Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, Yobe state for initial four years with effect from April 8; and Jimah Sanusi, rector, Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo state for four years with effect from February 23

Dayo Oladebeye, rector, federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti for an initial term of four years with effect from February 23; Sanusi Gumau, rector, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi for initial four years from February 23; and Tomunomi Abbey, rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oil and Gas Bonny, Rivers state.

Omokungbe Omoseni was appointed rector, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos and Faruk Haruna was appointed provost of the Federal College or Education Kotangora, Niger state for initial four years with effect from March 27.

The statement charged the appointees to reinvigorate the agencies in the delivery on their mandates through a renewed commitment to transparency, accountability, and service delivery with integrity.

