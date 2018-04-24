Buhari appoints MDs for six Federal Medical Centres — Nigeria Today

Buhari appoints MDs for six Federal Medical Centres

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, approved the appointment of two new Medical Directors and the re-appointment of four others across six Federal Medical Centers. This was made known in a statement, by the Director, Media and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs. Boade Akinola. According to the statement, the newly appointed medical directors […]

Buhari appoints MDs for six Federal Medical Centres

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

