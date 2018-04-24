Buhari appoints MDs for six Federal Medical Centres — Nigeria Today

Buhari appoints MDs for six Federal Medical Centres
President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, approved the appointment of two new Medical Directors and the re-appointment of four others across six Federal Medical Centers. This was made known in a statement, by the Director, Media and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs. Boade Akinola. According to the statement, the newly appointed medical directors […]
