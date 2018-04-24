Buhari appoints new Deputy DGs for NIA — Nigeria Today

Buhari appoints new Deputy DGs for NIA
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of Ambassador Apollonius Demenongu Agev and Kio Solomon Benibo Amieyeofori as Deputy Directors-General (DDGs) at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). This was made known Tuesday night via a statement by Olusegun Adekunle, the Permanent Secretary (General Services) in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the […]
