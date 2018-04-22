 Buhari appoints suspected fraudster to recover looted assets — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari appoints suspected fraudster to recover looted assets

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a private consultant, Victor Uwajeh, being accused of fraud, to trace and recover undeclared assets and proceeds of fraud as part of the ongoing fight against corruption in the country. The London based Nigerian private investigator is said to be facing a four-count charge the Federal Government preferred against him […]

Buhari appoints suspected fraudster to recover looted assets

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.