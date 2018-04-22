Buhari appoints suspected fraudster to recover looted assets — Nigeria Today

Buhari appoints suspected fraudster to recover looted assets
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a private consultant, Victor Uwajeh, being accused of fraud, to trace and recover undeclared assets and proceeds of fraud as part of the ongoing fight against corruption in the country. The London based Nigerian private investigator is said to be facing a four-count charge the Federal Government preferred against him […]
