 Buhari Approves $1bn To Purchase Equipment To Fight Boko Haram — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the purchase of military hardware worth $1billion for the use of the Nigerian Armed Forces in its war against Islamic insurgents, Boko Haram. According to PM NEWS, The President gave the approval during a meeting with the Minister of Defence, Brigadier General Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd), and the service […]

