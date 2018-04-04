Buhari Approves $1bn To Purchase Equipment To Fight Boko Haram — Nigeria Today

Buhari Approves $1bn To Purchase Equipment To Fight Boko Haram

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the purchase of military hardware worth $1billion for the use of the Nigerian Armed Forces in its war against Islamic insurgents, Boko Haram. According to PM NEWS, The President gave the approval during a meeting with the Minister of Defence, Brigadier General Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd), and the service […]

The post Buhari Approves $1bn To Purchase Equipment To Fight Boko Haram appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

