Buhari approves release of $1bn for security equipment to fight Boko Haram — Nigeria Today

Buhari approves release of $1bn for security equipment to fight Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of $1 billion for the procurement of security equipment to be used in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists. The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, who disclosed this at the end of the national security council meeting presided over by President Buhari, said the meeting was to review […]

Buhari approves release of $1bn for security equipment to fight Boko Haram

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

