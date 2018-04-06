Buhari better than letter-writing ex-leaders – Kalu mocks Obasanjo - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Buhari better than letter-writing ex-leaders – Kalu mocks Obasanjo – Daily Post Nigeria
Buhari better than letter-writing ex-leaders – Kalu mocks Obasanjo
Former Governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Izor Kalu has described Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as a corrupt leader who lacks the moral standing to criticise any administration for corruption and ineptitude. He said Obasanjo and other critics of the Buhari led …
