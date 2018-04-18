Buhari cautions Commonwealth nations on trade war — Nigeria Today

Buhari cautions Commonwealth nations on trade war

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned members of the Commonwealth of nations on healthy trade practices and the need to respect individual nation’s peculiarity in trade policies as a panacea for strong bilateral trade relations. Delivering his keynote address Wednesday, at the Commonwealth Business Forum at Guildhall, London, on the sideline of the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Buhari cautions Commonwealth nations on trade war appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

