Buhari commends Adenuga for creating jobs for Nigerians, salutes him at 65 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Buhari commends Adenuga for creating jobs for Nigerians, salutes him at 65 – Vanguard

Buhari commends Adenuga for creating jobs for Nigerians, salutes him at 65
Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chief Michael Adenuga who turns 65 on Sunday and commended his deep sense of loyalty and patriotism by investing in sectors that have created jobs for many Nigerians. Dr. Mike Adenuja Jnr. The
