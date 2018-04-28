Buhari commends Adenuga for creating jobs in Nigerians — Nigeria Today

Buhari commends Adenuga for creating jobs in Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chief Michael Adenuga who turns 65 on Sunday and commended his deep sense of loyalty and patriotism by investing in sectors that have created jobs for many Nigerians.

The president gave the commendation in a congratulatory message addressed to Adenuga which was issued by the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday.

President Buhari noted that Adenuga had added strong value in the provision of effective services that make life easier and more comfortable for many in the country, and across the African continent.

The President therefore joined family, friends and the business community in congratulating the business magnate, philanthropist and one of Nigeria’s most renowned entrepreneurs.

He observed that Adenuga rose from a modest background, defied many odds, and realized his dream of setting up and grooming successful companies in the oil and gas, banking and telecom sectors.

President Buhari stated that apart from creating jobs through entrepreneurship, Adenuga’s contribution to the development of sports and the entertainment industry had remained remarkable.

He said these sectors of the economy had continued to provide lifelines for many, and inspiring ingenuity and creativity.

The President believed that Adenuga’s exploration and encouragement of youth entrepreneurship in the country would always be remembered, while his penchant for helping the less privileged through scholarships and healthcare financing deserves more commendations.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant the Otunba of Ijebu land longer life, good health and more wisdom to continue serving the country and humanity.

NAN

