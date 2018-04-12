Buhari condoles with Algerian president over military plane crash — Nigeria Today

Buhari condoles with Algerian president over military plane crash

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and the people of Algeria over Wednesday’s military plane crash near the Boufarik military airport in Algiers which claimed many lives.

The President gave his condolence message in a statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in Abuja on Thursday.

He also extended deepest condolences to the families and friends of bereaved Algerians and other nationals, who were in sorrow because of the tragedy.

Buhari also assured President Bouteflika and those who lost their loved ones of the sympathy of all Nigerians in their moment of grief.

He affirmed that the thoughts and prayers of all Nigerians were with all who mourned, even as he prayed that God Almighty would comfort the bereaved, and the nation of Algeria.

The President also prayed that God would grant eternal rest to the souls of those who died in the crash.

The post Buhari condoles with Algerian president over military plane crash appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

