Buhari condoles with President Bouteflika over air crash — Nigeria Today

Buhari condoles with President Bouteflika over air crash

President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria,

commiserated with President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and the people of Algeria over Wednesday’s

military plane crash near the Boufarik military airport in Algiers, which claimed many lives.

The president in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, also condoled with the families

and friends of bereaved Algerians and other nationals, who are in sorrow because of the

tragedy.

“President Buhari assures President Bouteflika and those who lost their loved ones of the

sympathy of all Nigerians in their moment of grief.

The President affirms that the thoughts and prayers of all Nigerians are with all who mourn,

even as he prays that God Almighty will comfort the bereaved, the nation of Algeria and grant

eternal rest to the souls of those who died in the crash,” the statement read in part.

