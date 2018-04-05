Buhari congratulates Sierra Leone’s President-elect, Bio — Nigeria Today

Buhari congratulates Sierra Leone’s President-elect, Bio

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday congratulated Julius Bio on his election as the new President of Sierra Leone after the presidential election run-off on March 31. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President commended the people of Sierra Leone on the successful conduct of the presidential […]

The post Buhari congratulates Sierra Leone's President-elect, Bio appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

