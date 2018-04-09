Buhari declares for Second term — Nigeria Today

Buhari declares for Second term

President Muhammadu on Monday in Abuja declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019. Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Monday. He said that the President made the declaration at a closed-door meeting of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

