Buhari departs for United Kingdom Monday — Nigeria Today

Buhari departs for United Kingdom Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday leave Abuja for an official visit to United Kingdom, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu disclosed in a statement in Abuja on Sunday. Shehu stated that the president while in Britain would hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister Mrs Theresa May, prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for April 18 to 20. “The President will also meet the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr Ben van Beurden in connection with Shell and other partners’ plan to invest $15b in Nigeria’s oil industry.

