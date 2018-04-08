Buhari Departs Nigeria For London‎ Tomorrow — Nigeria Today

Buhari Departs Nigeria For London‎ Tomorrow

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to leave Abuja for London on Monday, April 9, where he will hold discussions on Nigerian – British relations with Prime Minister Theresa May.

A statement issued on Sunday evening by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, described the visit as official, adding that the president would meet May ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGOM) scheduled for 18th to 20th April.

Mr Shehu said the president is due to “hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister Theresa May, prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for April 18 to 20.” “The president will also meet the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr. Ben van Beurden in connection with Shell and other partners’ plan to invest $15 billion in Nigeria’s oil industry. These investment ventures will lay the foundation for the next 20 years production and domestic gas supply, bringing with it all the attendant benefits both to the economy and the wider society.” “President Buhari is due to renew discussions with the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, a good friend of the President on inter-religious harmony in Nigeria and World-wide.” “Further meetings have also been scheduled for the President to see some prominent British and Nigerians residing in Britain.”

Mr Shehu did not indicate if Mr Buhari will see his doctors in London, where he spent several months last year receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

