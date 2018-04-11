 Buhari deserve commendation for proper management of economy – Bauchi governor — Nigeria Today
Buhari deserve commendation for proper management of economy – Bauchi governor

Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi state said on Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved commendation for managing the country’s economy well in spite of the difficult circumstances. The governor stated this in Bauchi when he received participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) II of the Institute of Security Studies, Abuja. “Buhari is the […]

The post Buhari deserve commendation for proper management of economy – Bauchi governor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

