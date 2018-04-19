 Buhari Did Not Mean To Call All Nigerian Youth Lazy, Blame Mischief Makers – Presidency — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari Did Not Mean To Call All Nigerian Youth Lazy, Blame Mischief Makers – Presidency

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Presidency has reacted to the uproar over its principals comments at a Commonwealth Business Forum yesterday. Nigerians had taken to social media to respond angrily to President Muhammad Buhari’s perceived insult in remarks where he stated that Nigerian youth do not want to go to school and feel entitled to free housing, health care […]

The post Buhari Did Not Mean To Call All Nigerian Youth Lazy, Blame Mischief Makers – Presidency appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.