Buhari Did Not Mean To Call All Nigerian Youth Lazy, Blame Mischief Makers – Presidency — Nigeria Today

Buhari Did Not Mean To Call All Nigerian Youth Lazy, Blame Mischief Makers – Presidency

The Presidency has reacted to the uproar over its principals comments at a Commonwealth Business Forum yesterday.

Nigerians had taken to social media to respond angrily to President Muhammad Buhari’s perceived insult in remarks where he stated that Nigerian youth do not want to go to school and feel entitled to free housing, health care and an education because Nigeria is oil-rich.

Many Nigerians blasted the President harshly on social media. See our earlier story on that here, complete with some of the reactions from the youth.

The Presidency said in a statement, “There is no way President Buhari, father of the Nigerian nation in every sense of the word, who equally has biological children of his own in the youths age bracket, pass a vote of no confidence on all youths. It can only exist in the imagination of those who play what the President has described as “irresponsible politics” with everything.

President Buhari has always applauded and celebrated Nigerian youths who excel in different areas of endeavour, from sports, to academia, and other realms. And he will continue to do so, because he values the youths, and knows that they are the fulcrum on which the future of the country rests.

Indeed, every country has its share of idle population, and it is the bounden duty of government at all levels, to create an enabling environment for them to actualize their potentials. That is what President Buhari is committed to doing.

Source – Herald

The post Buhari Did Not Mean To Call All Nigerian Youth Lazy, Blame Mischief Makers – Presidency appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

