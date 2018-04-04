Buhari, Dogara reacts to Senator Mustapha Bukar’s death — Nigeria Today

Buhari, Dogara reacts to Senator Mustapha Bukar’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Katsina State and the National Assembly on the passing away of Senator Mustapha Bukar, who represented Katsina North constituency. Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu described his death as a “great loss to Nigeria’s democracy and the engineering profession.’’ Buhari said […]

Buhari, Dogara reacts to Senator Mustapha Bukar’s death

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

