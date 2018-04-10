 Buhari Employed 200,000 Youths In One Day – Communication Minister — Nigeria Today
Buhari Employed 200,000 Youths In One Day – Communication Minister

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration employed 200,000 youths in one fell swoop. Shittu said this in Abuja on Tuesday while asking Nigerians to support the president for a second term in office. This is coming on the heels of the president’s Monday declaration that he would […]

