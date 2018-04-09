Buhari finally departs Nigeria for London [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today

Buhari finally departs Nigeria for London [VIDEO]

President Muhammadu Buhari, has finally departed Nigeria for the United Kingdom, UK. DAILY POST had yesterday reported that the president will today, Monday, depart for the UK, where he would hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister, Mrs Theresa May. According to a statement by the Special Assistant to the President on […]

