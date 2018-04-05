Buhari govt has not sacked any worker since 2015 – Lai Mohammed — Nigeria Today

Buhari govt has not sacked any worker since 2015 – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said despite the challenges facing the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration since coming to office in May 2015, the government has not retrenched a single worker. The Minister also said it released the names of alleged looters in the country not because it was in a panic […]

