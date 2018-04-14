Buhari Has Deeply Divided Nigeria – Odinkalu — Nigeria Today

Buhari Has Deeply Divided Nigeria – Odinkalu

Former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for deeply dividing the country.

Odinkalu said since Buhari assumed power, he had not achieved anything but was playing politics of divide and rule, adding that President Buhari’s actions and inactions had fuelled divisiveness, prejudices and subversion of the basic precepts of coexistence.

In an interview with The Sun, he said; “The country is deeply divided as it is now and I think the reasons are due partly to the actions and inactions of President Buhari. I am not the oldest Nigerian alive but in my limited lifetime I have never seen Nigeria this deeply divided and I think many of the issues have to do with this incumbent President.”

He also noted that the president had failed to deliver on the cardinal promises he made in 2015, noting that he was incapable of changing anything.

“There were certain promises that Buhari made to Nigerians when he was campaigning that made him appear credible. One of them is that he is going to fight corruption. The fight against corruption by the Buhari government has been very partisan; and has failed to carry people along.

“There are whole lots of graft around him that he hasn’t addressed, so he is leading a party with most of its leadership coming from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” he said.

