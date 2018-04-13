Buhari has divided Nigeria – Odinkalu, former Human Rights Commission boss — Nigeria Today

Buhari has divided Nigeria – Odinkalu, former Human Rights Commission boss
Former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for deeply dividing the country. Odinkalu said since Buhari assumed power, he had not achieved anything but was playing politics of divide and rule. The elder statesman said President Buhari’s actions and inactions had fuelled divisiveness, prejudices and subversion […]
Buhari has divided Nigeria – Odinkalu, former Human Rights Commission boss
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!