Buhari has performed badly, but still better than Obasanjo morally – Arewa Youths — Nigeria Today

Buhari has performed badly, but still better than Obasanjo morally – Arewa Youths

The leadership of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo for consistently launching attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari saying such attacks were distractive and morally wrong.

National President of AYCF Alhaji Yerima Shettima in a statement on Friday said though the group views the performance of President Buhari as below average, former President Obasanjo had no moral right to castigate the president the way he had been doing.

“For quite some time, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has turned himself into a self-appointed messiah in the efforts to define the political and democratic future of this country. And the result of this meddlesomeness by the former president has been disastrous for the country.

“Much as we are equally disappointed in the underperformance of President Buhari, we are not blinded by the fact that Obasanjo has no moral high ground for his repeated attacks on Buhari.

“The current president may have his serious shortcomings but he is still morally a better leader than Obasanjo.

“We challenge Obasanjo to tell us any of the current political and economic difficulties confronting the nation that are not connected to his meddlesomeness and manipulations. Let him exonerate himself from the current mess facing the country, if at all he can,” the group said.

The group urged Nigerians to realise the defining moment the nation has found itself and called for peace and tolerance in the face of the current challenges bedeviling the nation.

