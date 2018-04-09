Buhari: “I Will Serve For Only One Tenure” (Throwback Photo) — Nigeria Today

Buhari: “I Will Serve For Only One Tenure” (Throwback Photo)
Are there really honest politicians that have honor and integrity in Nigeria?Here is a throwback of when Buhari said he will serve run for only one term. Today he declared his intention to contest for a second tenure.
The post Buhari: “I Will Serve For Only One Tenure” (Throwback Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!