Buhari: “I Will Serve For Only One Tenure” (Throwback Photo) — Nigeria Today

Buhari: “I Will Serve For Only One Tenure” (Throwback Photo)

Are there really honest politicians that have honor and integrity in Nigeria?Here is a throwback of when Buhari said he will serve run for only one term. Today he declared his intention to contest for a second tenure.

