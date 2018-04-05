 Buhari ‘incompetent, clueless, lacks direction’ – Aisha — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari ‘incompetent, clueless, lacks direction’ – Aisha

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group on Thursday insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari was “incompetent, clueless and directionless.” She made the remark while noting that Buhari cannot be doing the same thing the previous administration did and not expect to be criticized. In a tweet, the activist wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari cannot […]

Buhari ‘incompetent, clueless, lacks direction’ – Aisha

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.