Buhari is fiddling while Nigeria burns — CNM — Nigeria Today

Buhari is fiddling while Nigeria burns — CNM

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

LAGOS—The Olusegun Obasanjo-led Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CNM, has warned that President Muhammadu Buhari is putting the country’s corporate survival at risk through his alleged prioritisation of politics over the security and well-being of the citizenry.

While noting that the recent United States annual report on Nigeria is reflective of what it claims as the reign of impunity and insecurity in Nigeria, the movement regretted that the Nigeria administration had failed to adequately respond to the issues.

CNM’s spokesman, Akin Osuntokun said: “This is consistent with the report that incumbent Senator Dino Melaye had been barred from travelling on official assignment to Morocco and subjected to harassment and violent manhandling culminating in his emergency hospital admission to the intensive care unit in a style reminiscent of the worst excesses of Papa Doc Duvalier’s Haiti.

“This was done in apparent coordination with political forces seeking to recall him from the senate. While still in the hospital, the recall process was set in motion and just as quickly resulted in failure.

“Mid last week, the regime of genocidal massacres in Benue State attained another height in the invasion of a church where two Catholic priests and indeterminate number of the congregation were butchered.

“This tragedy was casually reinforced by the decision of President Buhari to proceed on a campaign tour to Bauchi with careless and insensitive disregard of the intensifying Benue calamity. This peculiar attitude has become all too familiar and characteristic of President Buhari.

“Something of the unfolding national calamity can still be salvaged in the unlikely event that the President sees fit to mend his ways going forward. Were the President to continue to prioritize his re-election over the security and well being of Nigerians, he would be putting the corporate existence of the country at risk.”

