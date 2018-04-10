 Buhari is Like A Battered Stray Masquerade – Ezekwesili Spits Fire (Read!) — Nigeria Today
Buhari is Like A Battered Stray Masquerade – Ezekwesili Spits Fire (Read!)

Oby Ezekwesili Reacts to Buhari's Re-election Bid

Oby Ezekwesili Reacts to Buhari’s Re-election Bid. The Ex Education minister and BBOG Convener compared President Buhari to a “Stray Masquerade” who is beaten up yet does not want to go home.

