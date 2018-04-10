Buhari is not coming back, I am taking over – Omoyele Sowore — Nigeria Today

Buhari is not coming back, I am taking over – Omoyele Sowore

Publisher of online news portal Sahara Reporters and 2019 presidential election aspirant, Omoyele Sowore says President Muhammadu Buhari’s latest trip to London means he is not coming back.

Speaking on Tuesday at town hall meeting in Abuja on, Sowore said he is taking over from Buhari.

“As I was coming into Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari was leaving. I said to myself this man is packing out and I am packing in. Typically when the man is travelling abroad, even when they want to lie about it, they will tell you a date of arrival,” Sowore said.

“Their press release this time did not specify a date of arrival, you can check it out – you know I’m still in the media business right? Because they know he will not be coming back – he may come back literally, he’s not coming back to power.

“And one thing I was told when I arrived Abuja is that I should be careful; there is nothing to be careful about; you are talking to the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2019.”

The publisher wondered why senators would earn N13 million every month in running costs.

“When we were fighting for democracy in the 90s some of these bozos were hiding under their beds. You can imagine one lazy senator will be taking N13 million every month. That is the salary of 740 civil servants earning N18, 000 every month,” he said.

“I want a house of representatives that is part-time, if you don’t show up, you don’t get paid.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

