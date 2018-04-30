 Buhari Is Now Meeting With American Business Leaders At The Blair House (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari Is Now Meeting With American Business Leaders At The Blair House (Photos)

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

President Buhari is now meeting with some of American Business leaders at the Blair House. ”We very much welcomed increased US investment in the Nigerian economy, especially in the non-oil sector.” President Buhari calls earlier at White House. See Photo Below…

The post Buhari Is Now Meeting With American Business Leaders At The Blair House (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.