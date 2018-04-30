Buhari Is Now Meeting With American Business Leaders At The Blair House (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Buhari Is Now Meeting With American Business Leaders At The Blair House (Photos)

President Buhari is now meeting with some of American Business leaders at the Blair House. ”We very much welcomed increased US investment in the Nigerian economy, especially in the non-oil sector.” President Buhari calls earlier at White House. See Photo Below…

The post Buhari Is Now Meeting With American Business Leaders At The Blair House (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

